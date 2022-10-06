Letter: Pro-choice is pro-freedom

As a physician, I took an oath to protect life. I am pro-life. I am not pro-birth. Forcing any person to make medical decisions against his or her will is immoral and is against the oath to “first do no harm.”

As an American and an Iowan, I know we all deserve the freedom to make healthcare decisions that protect our own lives. It's dangerous to compel a person to risk their own life and safety for any reason. Pregnancy can threaten a woman’s health - physical and mental - her life, and her freedom - if abortion is outlawed. A crime naturally leads to jail time.

As a woman, mother, and wife, I know it’s possible to be a devoted mother and still deeply support abortion access, and that antiabortion activists don’t corner the market on family values. I’m disturbed that Scott Webster would help make abortion illegal. Protecting life requires the skill and training of a medical professional in discussion with an informed patient. No one else.

As your next Senator, I realize we must protect human rights and fundamental freedoms such as medical decision-making – so women can protect their health, families, and their own lives. If we don’t take a stand now to keep politicians from practicing medicine without a license, there won’t be anywhere women can go that’s safe.

Vote Freedom. Vote Dr. Figaro for Iowa Senate District 47 on November 8.

Dr. Mary Kathleen Figaro

(Candidate for Iowa Senate District 47)

Bettendorf