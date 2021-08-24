 Skip to main content
Letter: Pro-life? Put on a mask

I must confess I am perplexed about certain values that guide the Republican Party these days. Republicans are adamant that they are pro-life, especially on the abortion issue. On one hand, Republicans say they support unborn children. On the other hand, Republicans condemned children to illness and possible death by their denial of vaccines and masks. Republican governors and state legislatures are passing laws denying life-saving measures for their constituents. Republicans say they are doing so because each person should be free to choose whether to put themselves, their families, and the community in danger of contracting and possibly dying of the COVID virus.

This Republican idea of freedom of choice seems confusing. Republicans say every citizen has the freedom of choice for life and death COVID health decisions. It would follow then, that every citizen would have freedom of choice for any health decision. According to this way of thinking, Republicans are obviously pro-choice. Republicans need to think about how the protests and violence over masks and vaccines help further their pro-choice agenda.

Faith Endresen

Davenport

