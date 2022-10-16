 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pro-lifers don't want to jail women

The reversal of Roe v Wade has put abortion supporters into a frenzied state of activism desperate to show the public why the reversal was wrong and the dire consequences that will follow. One of those consequences they claim is that women will be prosecuted and thrown in jail, as alleged in Patricia Dexter’s Letter to the Editor.

To the contrary, the leaders of more than 70 U.S. pro-life organizations have signed a letter from the National Right to Life Committee to state legislators urging them to reject legislation and policy initiatives that would impose criminal penalties on women. To quote: “This joint letter recognizes that women who have abortions require our compassion and support, not criminalization.”

The full letter and signers can be read at nrlc.org.

QC Right To Life fully agrees with this position and believes that there are two victims of abortion — the baby and the mother, many of whom will suffer for years to come.

Lorrie Bowman

President QCRTL

Davenport

