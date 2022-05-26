 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Problems with Catholic Church

Pope Francis says he welcomes criticism from America. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has been barred by a Roman Catholic bishop from receiving the Eucharist because of her support for abortion rights and continuing to refer to her Catholic faith in public. Pelosi is someone my relatives voted for. Well, if they are going to talk the talk, they should walk the walk. Pope Benedict XVI said the priest problems were because of the sexual revolution. I agree. The church has been so chummy with the revolutionists, even baptizing their children. The revolutionist perversion has rubbed off onto priests, and they will never get better.

Mike Maschmann

Long Grove

