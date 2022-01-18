Letter: Profits over people

Our energy bill was sky high so we decided to do some research. According to Reuters, oil and gas production has been deliberately slowed down to protect profits. And according to Forbes, the price increase is a reaction to energy policies to move away from oil-based products to less carbon-producing energy that is clean, plentiful, and renewable. Energy companies can do two things at the same time, produce enough products to keep people warm at a reasonable price and make a profit while moving toward clean energy such as solar and wind.

We wondered if this is legal to gouge customers between 65% to 200%. It is. Average Americans can’t afford to stay warm with inflated prices of food, clothes and other goods. There are safety nets for low-income people if they are adequately funded. The companies still get paid via our tax dollars with subsidies and incentives. Our company told us to button up our house, turn the heat down and put on a sweater, which we been doing for years.

Somehow, my husband and I reserve the right for hope for the future planet, but we don’t dismiss the global catastrophe. We are excited about the innovative solutions that are discovered every day.