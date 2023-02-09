I am writing in response to the well written article by Tom Loewy on Phyllis Thede, former Iowa House Representative in the Feb. 2 edition.

I have watched in amazement as a former progressive state that was ranked in the top 5 of the nation’s schools 30 years ago, has become diminished. Isn’t it ironic that the state whose Supreme Court found that a slave brought to Iowa could not be forced to return to his owner in 1839, that desegregated its schools in 1868, and whose first African American professor at Iowa State University was George Washington Carver, is also one of the states to outlaw the teaching of “Critical Race Theory?”

Students will be unable to learn about Iowa’s progressive racial policies. Is it related to the fact that Iowa now ranks in the middle of U.S. states in education? It is certainly true that Iowa has had its share of unfair racial policies because, of course, there are negative examples, but Iowa used to be a purple state in which women had the right to vote four years before the 19th amendment, a Republican governor who extended a welcome to thousands of Vietnamese refugees, and a bipartisan legislature that passed marriage equity for LGBTQ citizens eight years before the federal government.

Now, through gerrymandering, the state of Iowa lost an experienced legislator, and moderate Republicans, who voted against school vouchers, were targeted by the governor and eliminated. Progressive and moderate voices are silenced in Iowa, to its detriment.

Doug McCollum

Rock Island