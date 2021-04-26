Letter: Project Graduation needs help

For 35 years, Moline High School Project Graduation has been throwing a party for its 500+ graduates with the help of parents, alumni and many wonderful community members and business partners. After a heart-wrenching decision to cancel last year's event, we are determined to give the Class of 2021 a special ending to this very difficult and unusual school year.

Project Graduation, a drug-free, alcohol-free, lock-in event for graduating seniors, has become a memorable tradition in Moline, and the committee has been hard at work planning this year's event. Each year organizers rely on volunteers and monetary donations from parents, community members, and local businesses to make the night special. Every graduating senior receives a free ticket to Project Graduation to enjoy all of the food and entertainment that is provided.

This year the late-night/early-morning bash will feature chaperoned activities including casino games, an obstacle course, a dance contest, a visit from a hypnotist, unlimited food and soft drinks, and a raffle for great prizes. It's a fun way to celebrate our youth while keeping them safe. Please help us create one last high school memory for the Class of 2021.