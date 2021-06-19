 Skip to main content
Letter: Proof of character
topical

During the height of the global pandemic, former Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz went through the process of ensuring an election while staying within her budget, but did not get a resolution signed to pay the committed and hardworking frontline poll workers.

Simply reviewing her 20-year record as our alderwoman, county supervisor or auditor and commissioner of elections is proof of her character as well as her commitment to each of us.

Roxanna Moritz does not deserve this attempt by a few county supervisors to destroy her reputation.

Sheri Carnahan

Davenport

