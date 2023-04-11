Just received my new property tax assessment as many of you have also. Mine only went up 10% while others' went up 20% or more. But how much this will affect my actual tax bill I won't find out until August. Of course, we are already paying one of the highest real estate taxes in the nation.

I called the Davenport City Assessor's office, as I am sure there were thousands of others also calling in to find out why their assessments were so high. I will say that the person I talked with was very courteous and knowledgeable. His main explanation for the increase was that the state of Iowa was requiring the cities to value all properties within 5% of their market value, which have risen due to inflation.

My main contention with the assessment was that my stand-alone home was assessed at 20% more than a comparable home in a side-by-side situation. As such I do not believe that I can get $60,000 more for my home, and I challenge their thinking.

And what are the plans of the city and state for all this new revenue coming in? What and where will it be used? Will we have any say or input as to where these monies can be used? Meanwhile we are faced with higher taxes and fees, higher costs of homes, energy, cars, food and just the general overall inflation of everyday living.

Larry Otto

Davenport