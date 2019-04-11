In the Iowa House, there is a bill called House Study Bill 165, which caps the rate of growth on property tax levies at 2 percent.
If passed, it would pit services against people by making it mandatory that IPERS, the retirement system for public employees, is paid out of the general fund. It is being sold to the public as reducing property taxes, but I don't see how taxes go down when expenses keep rising. At best, fees and fines will have to go up to cover the gaps between revenues and expenditures.
What I personally think is going to happen is that layoffs and service reductions will be blamed on needing to fund IPERS.
IPERS payments are required under the Iowa Code but many services that residents enjoy and expect are not required under the code. Participants of IPERS pay into the program as well as the employer.
I'm totally against HSB 165. I think it is a power grab by Des Moines over communities and their right to have local control. This bill is complicated and confusing, and Iowa does not need any more layers of bureaucracy.
You and your local government can make better decisions than Des Moines. Please tell your representatives to vote "no" on HSB 165.
Mark Masterson
Mount Pleasant