Taxes are necessary to fund the core functions of government, but excessive taxation is both unfair and immoral. Many Iowans are struggling with higher property tax bills because of higher property assessments or tax rates. Just because a home is assessed more in value does not necessarily mean that the homeowner has the extra money to pay the higher property tax.
It is time that all Iowans receive property tax relief. This should be a priority of the legislature. The best way to provide property tax relief for all Iowans is to control the growth of local government spending. A property tax revenue cap would limit the growth of property tax revenue and require city and county governments to justify spending increases if they wanted to exceed the cap.
Excessive property taxes punish hard working Iowans, many who live on strict budgets and whose most valuable possession is their home and property. Providing property tax relief is not only moral, but it strengthens property rights and it allow Iowans to keep more of their hard-earned dollars.
Robert Walters
Bettendorf