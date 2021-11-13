 Skip to main content
Letter: Propoganda
Letter: Propoganda

I am writing this letter in response to John Deere’s full page ad spouting the three recent points in regard to their tentative agreement with the UAW. I have one question to ask: If this was such a great TA, why did you find it necessary to publish it in this newspaper and push it in our faces on the local news stations? This is clearly not bargaining in good faith with the UAW. It is, however, propaganda at it’s finest. We, the people, are tired of the greed and obviously, so are your skilled, hard-working employees and farmers. We know you can do better.

T. Lynn Dempsey

Port Byron

