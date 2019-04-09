A constitutional amendment is a really big deal. What was most disturbing about SJR21/HJR5 was the subtle trick of language used to make the bill sound innocuous. That should scare everyone and I hope, in the future, things like this will make us all look closer.
No measure that suggests changing the language of the Constitution is small. This one, thankfully, was struck down, but it had set out to change the language of the Constitution to remove (and prohibit) its due process and equal protection clauses from applying to people seeking abortions.
That language would make it possible for lawmakers to insert their personal beliefs into the state Constitution later. Importantly, this means that it would pave the way for future abortion bans, birth control bans, LGBTQIA+ services and a million other things that should be determined only between doctor and patient. (The changes proposed would allow for lawmakers to interpret and write laws based on their own beliefs. This means that issues related to healthcare for women and the queer community will be impacted because these populations are most affected by religion-based legislation.)
This is not acceptable in an Iowa that cares for bodily autonomy, and I am so proud that our legislators did not approve of this proposal.
Sarah Elgatian
Davenport