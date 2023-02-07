At a meeting in the Iowa State legislature, Patty Alexander, a retired teacher from Indianola, Iowa, said "Children are the sole responsibility of the parent. A teacher is not the parent."

It makes me wonder why we as teachers were required to take mandatory training on child abuse. Who is more likely to abuse the child: the parent or a teacher? What if the parent is addicted to illegal drugs or alcoholic?

My wife, an elementary teacher, said some students would rather stay at school than go home. When at J.B. Young in 1986, we had to lead kids from floor to floor to get all of them to go home.

Proposals on gay, lesbian and transgender students are a step backward. Let's go back to the good old days like 1966, when my brother was dismissed from a state university for being gay. He spent 45 years with the same partner until the partner's death. Even today my brother does not feel safe in our hometown unless I am with him, I can hardly imagine what it is like in schools for kids today being gay, lesbian or transgender.

If an unborn child has rights, why not gays, lesbians and transgenders?

Terry Sullivan

Davenport