Letter: Prosperity for all

Erick Lee, in his Quad-City Times column, ”Follow Iowa’s example,” makes assumptions that aren’t based on facts as reported in daily newspapers. There are not enough available workers to fill jobs. The major cause of inflation is too much demand and not enough supply. His "out of control spending" comment is, given the debt increase during the Trump presidency, partisan hypocrisy.

Lee is right that small businesses are going through a tough time. They do need relief. But tax cuts will not solve the problems Lee blames on President Biden. Tax cuts should improve Lee’s profits, but they will negatively affect the quality of life for most Iowans.

Capitalism is a good economic system when everyone is fairly represented, basic needs are met, and a good quality of life is ensured. That isn’t how it is working in America. Too many people are being left behind, as in Iowa.

There are better economic policies. For example, MIT economists, Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee’s book, "Good Economics for Bad Times", states that good economic practices can solve major problems by using evidence-based policies. They give examples of what’s working and what hasn’t. Don Wooten, in his column a week ago, "Breaking down the barriers," suggests "Cathonomics: How Catholic Tradition Can Create A More Just Economy," by Anthony Annett, might instruct us in how our faith beliefs can better inform economic policies.

Changing economic policy requires leaders be open minded about present failures and work toward economic prosperity for all.

Ida Weibel

Long Grove

