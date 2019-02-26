With the recent arrest of Robert Kraft, the owner of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, in a Florida prostitution sting operation, I thought it would be a good time to remind people that there is a good reason why prostitution is illegal and why it should be a felony for johns with prison as a penalty.
Prostitution is not a victimless crime. Sometimes prostitutes get pregnant on the job and have abortions or they give birth to a child that will not have a father in their lives.
The only pregnancy control that is 100 percent is abstinence.
Mike Maschmann
Park View