Letter: Protect all Iowans
Letter: Protect all Iowans

Recent publications by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the continued use of face masks in school settings until children or adolescents are fully vaccinated. Furthermore, the World Health Organization states that "masks should be used as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives."

While children are still ineligible for COVID-19 vaccination, it is incomprehensible for Iowa to have a ban on mask mandates. It is not sensible to prohibit a mandate for a safety precaution as simple as a small cloth mask when global medical experts widely recommend them.

Science has proven that the use of face masks significantly reduces the spread of severe SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory infections.

I implore the Office of the Governor and the Iowa Legislature to lead and govern in a way that protects all Iowans. With new legislation to remove the ban on mask mandates, you can lead Iowa parents to follow the recommendations of the experts in the global medical community while improving public health and safety in our most precious area — our schools.

Amanda Zeskey

LeClaire

