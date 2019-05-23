Until recently, "tradeswomen" were as common as unicorns. I’m proud to say that the earliest women pioneers in the building trades were carpenters, like me. Although women still comprise a small percentage of total construction and building trades workforce, our numbers are growing. Why? It’s primarily due to union apprentice training programs, like the one I attend, Carpenters Local 4 in Davenport.
The work is challenging, and I love it. My instructors treat me with respect and I appreciate all they do to prepare me well. Once my training is complete, I expect to earn a fair wage that will allow me to support myself and contribute to the community. For me, this union apprenticeship is the path forward. And I’m grateful for the opportunity given to me.
It concerns me that the Iowa Legislature established the Federal Aid Swap program, beginning in 2018, that creates an unfair advantage for road and other contractors who do not support local apprentice programs.
How will we develop our future workforce if union training programs fold? And how will women, like me, get the training they need to fulfill their dreams?
On May 28, the Bi-State Regional Commission's Transportation Policy Committee will vote on a resolution to "opt-out" of the Iowa Swap program. If it does so, local road construction will be administered under federal requirements that have served the Quad Cities region for decades.
A vote to opt-out will guarantee fair wages and ensure the future of apprenticeship training programs. No Swaps.
Tiffany Milam
Davenport