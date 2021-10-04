Letter: Protect elections

Free and fair elections are the bedrock of every democratic society. If the outcomes of elections (at any level of government) cannot be trusted, then democracy itself cannot survive. Disputing election results is the primary way that autocrats and corrupt politicians rise to power.
During the 2020 election, Donald Trump claimed that if he did not win, then the election must be rigged. To validate his claims of election fraud, Trump’s campaign filed (and lost) over 60 state and federal lawsuits challenging Joe Biden’s win.
Trump tried (and failed) to have Republican secretaries of state and legislatures in seven states overturn their states’ presidential election results. These actions produced the fraudulent "Stop the Steal" movement and the violent insurrection by Trump supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Worse yet, Republican politicians and conservative media are amplifying Trump’s election lies. Even today, Republican state legislatures are capitulating to Trump by re-examining election results from specific counties where Trump lost. These "fraudits" are not meant to overturn the 2020 election results, but to sow distrust about future elections results.
Let’s be clear. There was no election fraud in 2020. Still, the Republican Party is working hard to undermine the validity of future elections. Please trust the integrity of our elections. Reject all conservative propaganda about election fraud in America. Most importantly, do not vote for any politicians who claim election fraud or seek to undermine the public’s faith in our elections. It is our responsibility to protect our democracy and our election system.
Richard Patterson
Moline