Letter: Protect letter carriers. Control your dogs

Did anyone bite you at work today?

On average, nearly 15 mail carriers per day will say, "Yes."

Postal Service officials report that in 2021, over 5,400 letter carriers experienced dog bites or dog attacks. With deliveries every day, including Sundays and holidays, carriers continue to experience dog bites in urban, suburban, and rural settings.

Dog attacks and bites are 100 percent preventable when dog owners remain vigilant and properly restrain their dogs.

To ensure mail carriers' safety, dog owners must securely lock their dogs in another room until a delivery exchange has been completed. If a dog is outside, the dog must be leashed away from the mailbox.

When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be interrupted, not only for the dog owner, but for the entire neighborhood. When mail service is interrupted, mail must be picked up at the Post Office. Service will not be restored until the dog is properly restrained.

With your help we can keep our carriers, your neighbors, and your dogs safe. Thank you for protecting your pet and our mail carriers as we continue to bring packages and other important correspondence to your door each day.

Deb Droz, Postmaster

Davenport Post Office

 

Victoria Rosales, Station Manager

Northwest Station

 

Mike Gordon, President

National Association of Letter Carriers

Local Branch 506

 

David Irmen

National Association of Letter Carriers

Safety Captain

 

 

