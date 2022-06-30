 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Protect life. Pass gun legislation

Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, (I'm not completely for or against it; depends on the circumstances). Justice Clarence Thomas is urging his colleagues to overturn other high court rulings, such as protecting same-sex marriages and the use of contraceptives. Justice Thomas's wife, Ginny, wanted the 2020 presidential election overturned. (She sent e-mails to Republican congressmen urging them not to certify the election.) I thought the era of a man telling — or ruling — a woman what to do went out in the 20th Century.

Members of Congress say they are protecting the lives of the unborn. Now that they have accomplished that, do something to protect them while they are growing up. Our children, whether in grade school or high school, should feel safe to go to school (to learn), to church or to the mall. Adults should be safe to go grocery shopping, to feed these children. Now is the time for gun legislation for everyone.

Joyce Miller

Davenport

