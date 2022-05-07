 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Protect life

Letters logo

There are two competing “celebrations” going on right now. One celebrates mothers. The other celebrates those who terminate their pregnancies. One applauds women who lovingly fulfill their responsibilities to their families, while the other champions women who place their individual rights as primary. What a contrast! On Mother’s Day we thank mom for her self-sacrifice, faithful love, and placing the needs of her family ahead of her own. A good mom thinks in terms of responsibility and service, not rights. Rights, taken alone, will end in loss for all involved. Responsibility must be paired with rights to protect the lives of all involved, including the unborn. People need to respect God’s gift of life and exercise responsibility to protect and care for all life, especially the vulnerable.

Tim Eckert

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A tale of two commentaries

Letter: A tale of two commentaries

The April 28 Dispatch issue printed commentaries from Marc Thiessen and Scott Reeder. Thiessen claimed that the U.S. has been too slow to help…

Letter: Who pays for the pipeline?

Letter: Who pays for the pipeline?

The Iowa Legislature has failed to block the use of eminent domain for a $4.5 billion pipeline project to capture millions of tons of carbon d…

Letter: Questions on baptisms

Letter: Questions on baptisms

"Some baptisms are deemed invalid," said a headline from an article appearing a month or so ago in The Dispatch and Rock Island Argus.

Letter: Crypto is insane

Letter: Crypto is insane

I thought humans couldn’t do anything more counterproductive to mankind and/or harmful to our planet, then along came cryptocurrencies. Most r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News