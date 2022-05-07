Letter: Protect life

There are two competing “celebrations” going on right now. One celebrates mothers. The other celebrates those who terminate their pregnancies. One applauds women who lovingly fulfill their responsibilities to their families, while the other champions women who place their individual rights as primary. What a contrast! On Mother’s Day we thank mom for her self-sacrifice, faithful love, and placing the needs of her family ahead of her own. A good mom thinks in terms of responsibility and service, not rights. Rights, taken alone, will end in loss for all involved. Responsibility must be paired with rights to protect the lives of all involved, including the unborn. People need to respect God’s gift of life and exercise responsibility to protect and care for all life, especially the vulnerable.