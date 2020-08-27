Letter: Protect our health and lands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we approach the election, please consider the importance of environmental issues. These may not seem as critical in light of COVID-19, but keep in mind that the health of our planet underpins the health of every living being. Climate change will lead to health complications for people with lung and cardiovascular diseases, and we will see more water- and insect-borne illnesses, infectious diseases and heat related deaths. Also, as our climate changes we will have increased agricultural disasters related to flooding and drought.

Even if you choose not to believe the science of climate change, I’m betting that you care about pollution, national parks and where your tax dollars go. The current administration has decimated a 50-year history of environmental laws and policies implemented by both Republican and Democratic administrations, on the pretense of reducing burdensome regulations on businesses. They have targeted over 100 laws and policies, including 27 on air pollution, 19 on drilling and extraction, 13 on infrastructure planning, 12 on animals, 11 on water pollution, eight on toxic substances, and more.

The bulk of these have been carried out by the EPA, and have weakened protections on more than half of our wetlands and eliminated restrictions on mercury emissions and other toxins.