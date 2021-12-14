Letter: Protect our schools

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, many lives changed forever. That afternoon, 30 shots were fired at Oxford High School in Michigan. Four students lost their lives that afternoon. This recent tragedy leads us to wonder: Should there be more protection in our schools to prevent more of these awful tragedies from happening?

When mentioning the idea of better protection, the first thing that pops up in the government’s mind is cost. Public schools already have trouble getting funding from the government. With Gov. Kim Reynolds already trying to defund the public schools by $2.1 million dollars, an additional cost for more protection might just make their eyes roll. But should there really be a cost put on the protection of children? As a former student from one of our local districts, I would think, with schools in our area already having threats of shootings, we would have started to protect our schools more already, but no.

We should have metal detectors at every entrance in school buildings. Having detectors at the entrances will better control guns and other unsafe objects, such as knives, reducing the crime rate in our schools.