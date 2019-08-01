I respectfully disagree with Kerry Etringer’s July 18 letter in which he described homegrown ethanol as a "sop" to farmers rather than a "good renewable source of energy." The truth is that Iowa farmers deserve credit for leading the charge on clean energy. The biofuels we produce here in Iowa are a key tool in the fight to protect our planet.
California air regulators have no special love for Midwest farmers. Yet they have certified millions of gallons of Iowa-made biofuel for use under the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard.
Just like the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), they examine both the fuel and the impact of farming. The science shows that we’re cutting total emissions by 39% or more. On-the-farm conservation practices unlock more renewable energy from the same amount of land year after year.
Thanks to that innovation, biofuel production also drives $2.5 billion in annual income for Iowa families.
Yet, the oil industry continues to circulate misinformation about Iowa-made biofuels. They want those who care about the planet to abandon renewable energy sources.
These attacks aren’t just wrong, they are a direct threat to Iowa’s rural communities. Many farm families now face skyrocketing debt and even bankruptcy after one of the toughest years on record.
In addition, restoring an oil monopoly over our fuel options would reduce consumer choice and drive up fuel prices.
We shouldn’t pay more for fossil fuels when we could be supporting rural families. That’s why Iowa’s representatives in Washington, D.C., must continue fighting to protect the Renewable Fuel Standard.
Iowa State Senator Jim Lykam
District 45, Davenport