Letter:Protect Social Security and Medicare

As we see by the recent political ads on television, Republicans are interested in scaring the electorate rather than providing solutions. I was concerned when Senator Mitch McConnell said the GOP would share the Republican plan for the nation after they won the House and the Senate.

Thankfully Representative Kevin McCarthy shared the GOP plan with the voters. The plan is to shut down the government so it will be possible for Republicans to gut Social Security and Medicare. This has been a plan in the works for awhile because Republican Senator Rick Scott had this included in his GOP plan.

As much as the Republicans would like to blame Democrats for all the problems the country is facing, they too share responsibility. When the GOP was in control of government, they were unable to pass meaningful legislation to help improve the economy, pass reasonable gun control, or deal with immigration.

Limiting citizens' freedoms and rights appear to be part of this GOP plan. We see this daily with reports of voter suppression and voter intimidation. Once they take away the right to vote, the USA will no longer be a democracy. The GOP plan includes changing the way our votes are counted. The Republicans will decide whose vote counts. The Republican party does not believe in the peaceful transfer of power.

If you want to continue to live in a democracy and enjoy the freedoms and rights afforded citizens, vote Democrat this election.

Faith Endresen

Davenport