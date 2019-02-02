This morning (Wednesday, Jan. 30) I watched U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, talk about the deficit of the federal government. He compared the deficit to a "leaking faucet" that needed to be fixed, and the only way that it would be fixed would be with a cut to mandatory spending programs, specifically citing Medicare and Social Security, echoing a similar statement made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last year.
This exceedingly dishonest claim is highlighted by the fact that Republicans passed a tax cut last year to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars a year, significantly increasing the deficit, while at the same time also increasing discretionary defense spending, further extending the disparity between revenues and spending. The idea is that economic benefits from tax cuts would help increase revenue, but the numbers simply have not added up.
It is my hope that this poisonous approach to government does not infect the majority in Congress and our representatives in eastern Iowa -- and the programs that many generations of Americans have honestly paid for remain, instead of simply enriching a few billionaires.
Jacob Baughman
Camanche