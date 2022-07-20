Letter: Protect Social Security

Lawmakers in Washington D.C. are considering doing away with our Social Security and Medicare. We cannot let this happen. We have paid for these benefits for decades. When I was young man about 21 years of age going to St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa.

A professor said we don't treat our senior citizens right, I agreed. He said it's like giving seniors a potato and saying be happy we are giving you even this. They now have their eyes on taking our potato away. I watch a series on TV called "Sliders" and recently the sliders went to a world where the young people had taken over and if you were over 30 and hadn't made it, you would be homeless and eating at a soup kitchen. Sounds impossible until we know that many science fiction things become reality.

The people in congress are trying to pass The TRUST Act. Tell congress people like, senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, "Don't you dare touch our social security," and if you aren't registered to vote get registered and let any senior citizen you know about what they are planning. Hell, also tell everyone who might someday need to collect Social Security and Medicare to beware.

For those who think that this is crazy and could never happen think again, these same people worked for 50 years to take away a woman's right to choose.

Robert Davis

Davenport