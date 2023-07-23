How evil can a society be? How barbaric can mankind become? Could a people become so evil that they would actually murder their unborn children? Is it possible that they are so callous, that even before a person is born, he or she is dispensable? Do these people who do this have no love in their hearts?

Sadly, it is more than possible, it is a reality. Laws are passed to allow this tragedy in our own country. Here, in the civil USA, the unborn are legally and illegally murdered without any remorse. Now, in the 21st century, babies have no chance whether they will live or die.

Can anything be done about this? The answer is, yes. People can come to their senses and show love for these innocent little ones. We can speak out to those making laws and tell them to make laws to protect the unborn citizens of our land. We can petition them and vote them in or out. No one is innocent. Those who do not participate in this atrocity must speak up against it. All decent people must cry out in opposition to this merciless practice.

Will you stand up for what is right? Will you do what you can to stop this astounding phenomenon? Will you be part of the solution and not part of the problem? Will you pray for babies in the womb and do all within your power and influence to end this most serious dilemma? Will you?

Jerry Willis

Moline