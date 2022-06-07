Letter: Protect the schools by arming staff

Without going into details, it is clear there were numerous failures in Uvalde Texas;

-A gunman was spotted outside for several minutes

-He entered the school through a door that was propped open

-The resource officer who should have been present was not in the building

-The police, after an initial engagement, withdrew and waited 40 minutes to engage a mass shooter.

It's clear there were bureaucratic failures and failures in leadership.

Here's a solution to mass shootings. 1. Almost all mass shootings occur in gun-free zones. If people want to declare a gun-free zone, they should also be required to guarantee armed security. Alone, gun-free zone stickers mark a smorgasbord for mass shooters.

2. Schools should be protected. On almost every school staff there are concealed carry personnel who train and practice carrying a firearm. Compensate them, give them additional training, allow them to anonymously carry. Post on premises that armed personnel are present and will react to any threat to the kids. Among the parents there are also concealed carry citizens. Allow them to register with the front office and be present when appropriate. Concealed carry citizens universally have a stellar record at obeying the law. They have all undergone multiple background checks.

After the Marjorie Stoneman shooting there were three other attacks in short order, in Tennessee, Mississippi and in Dixon, Illinois. You may not recall those because in each case the shooter was the only casualty, confronted and stopped by armed security.

William Bloom

LeClaire

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0