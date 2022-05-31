Letter: Protect women, vote out the GOP

Women in Iowa cannot afford to vote Republican in the upcoming election. The Republican Party is working hard to take your right to privacy and your right to health care away. The Republican-led Legislature and governor are telling the women of Iowa that they will make sure you don’t have privacy rights and they will deny you access to health care and decisions about your medical care. The Republican Party across this country is threatening the health, safety, wellbeing and lives of American women and girls. Taking federal protection away from private healthcare decisions is an anti-freedom action and it hurts women and girls. Laws banning abortion are state sanctioned domestic abuse and child abuse. These laws will deny women and girls health care when their body cannot carry a baby to term. Women will die or be hurt. Republicans across the country are promoting laws banning birth control too and have already banned a safe pregnancy prevention medication. Women need birth control because it is used for more than just preventing pregnancy. Millions of women and girls need to take birth control so they can go to work and school all month long. The Republican Party should be ashamed of their treatment of women and girls in 2022. There is a Republican led effort to harm women and girls being waged and the Iowa Republican Party is a leader in this war. Vote to protect women and girls in Iowa. Vote for women’s lives and freedom.