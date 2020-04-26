Letter: Protect your fellow Iowans

As I write this letter, another 482 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19. Total cases are now at 3,641 with a death count of 83. Just 12 days ago there was a daily case count of 125 and total cases of 1,270 and 29 deaths, and Gov. Reynolds' deputy director of the state health department stated that the curve was flattening. Every day for the last six days, Iowa has surpassed that count of 125 new cases. So much for curve flattening.

The livestock slaughter plants are a huge source of disease spread. When the local officials of Black Hawk County pleaded with Reynolds to close the slaughter plant, she refused. Reynolds appears to be looking out only for big agribusiness, when she states that she would hate to see a lot of hogs euthanized. Is it OK to have more Iowans get sick and potentially die than temporarily shut down a packing plant? Reynolds needs to do her job to stop the spread of the virus and protect her fellow Iowans.