The City of Davenport continues its decades-long tradition of denying that it has a problem. Since 1993, it has been clear that the city needed to construct a flood barrier, just as Bettendorf, Moline and Rock Island have done.
Under the guise of financial prudence and "unobstructed river views," the city simply watches as businesses, cars and parks become inundated ad infinitum.
Now, a portion of Davenport will lie stagnant, unable to produce tax revenue, unable to alleviate traffic issues related to bridge construction and unable to ensure basic public health from untreated water mixing with sewage.
Prevention is an investment, an investment that could have paid for itself many times over by now by preventing damage to private and public property, public safety wages and lost revenue.
Now it is predicted that downtown Davenport must wait — potentially up to a month — before it can begin basic remediation.
One-hundred year floods are virtually annual events now. How can the city government continue to procrastinate on ensuring the basic protection of private and public property?
Why would any business want to invest downtown if flood damage has become all but an inevitability? It’s time for City of Davenport to face the facts; further delay of protecting your own downtown will just cost more and more.
Do the right thing and cooperate with the relevant agencies to protect Davenport from perpetual flooding.
Matthew Graf
Rock Island