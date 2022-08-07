Letter: Protecting democracy

For an architectural visioning meeting we were asked to bring a story about the Quad-Cities. My story was about Great-great Grandfather George E. Sharp, who mustered into the Northern Army during the Civil War at Camp McClellan (East Village) in Davenport. George served three years with the 34th Regiment Iowa Infantry Volunteers who, lost 652 soldiers to disease, battlefields and wounded sent home. I added that our region was then being settled by people from Steamboats that couldn’t get past the Mississippi River rapids. The head Curator interjected, "Mike didn't take into account that we have an Interstate from the East bringing us settlers….“ followed by raucous laughter and Grandpa's story evaporated.

George was the first of five generations of Sharp family combat veterans, and I was the first not to serve. I had a high draft number and two older brothers in Vietnam. I have seen the effects of Agent Orange, malnourished while at sea, shell-shocked in France, and an Uncle (Navy Pilot) still laying at the bottom of the ocean with his crew, all while fighting and dying for Democracy. (These same Veterans cautioned me about telling their stories in public.)

Democracy is on the ballot. Without reforming the Electoral Count Act we could lose our Democracy. What happens to the veterans who fought and died for Democracy if we lose our Democracy? Will they put them down with rhetoric (or laughter) while removing their memorials? We need to save the Democracy our oeterans have protected.

Mike Sharp

Davenport