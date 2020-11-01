 Skip to main content
Letter: Protecting lives
Letter: Protecting lives

The terms pro-life and pro-choice have different meanings. Pro-choice is the choice whether the baby in the womb will have life or be killed. Pro-life does believe in choice but a choice that is good. The choice to keep or give up the baby for adoption; in both these cases the baby lives.

So, when voting please decide what kind of candidate/leader you want. If you are like me and want to protect these little innocent lives, please vote for President Trump. He is pro-life.

Elizabeth Braun

Davenport

