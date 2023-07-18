George McDanel has stated good reasons why, in the past, this Colona 3rd Street canal crossing was and still is a bad idea.

We lived across the canal from George the first two times this was attempted. We canvassed citizens on both sides of the canal and collected signatures from a vast majority of residents against this project for the same reasons. Most people valued the lack of traffic, lack of noise and the safety of their children in their neighborhood.

The lack of traffic was a large selling point for homes in the area. After the road crossing was defeated twice, the city put in the "bike path" canal crossing (vapor barrier, 6" of gravel, 6" of concrete with rebar, 8' wide on a 16' ROW). It was clearly one-half of a road being constructed and called a bike path. We had fought this abomination that would turn a nice quiet dead-end into a thoroughfare twice so we voted with our feet and left Colona.

Our suggestion would be to get the citizens together and protest this sneaky move by people who don't have to live in the havoc they create. We accomplished this by going door to door and getting petitions signed and encouraging residents to attend council meetings and make their voices heard. Even with this ill-conceived canal crossing idea you would still have to cross the railroad tracks.

William Chris and Barbara Reynolds

Prophetstown