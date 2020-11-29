Letter: Protesting tyranny

In his recent letter, J.C. Ortiz failed to disclose that the "Pritzker Sucks" signs also say "the life out of small business" at the bottom.

The signs are a way for some of us to protest the tyranny, overstepping of authority and hypocrisy that has been going on for most of the year. It is about being able to shop at Wally World but not at small family-owned shops and many having to go out of business for good.

It's about casinos staying open but folks not allowed to go to church. The photo of Pritzker at a restaurant in Wisconsin, not wearing a mask, was hypocrisy at its finest.

Suspecting that folks with the signs are also not wearing masks is just that ... a suspicion. Scaring people to the point that they wear masks outside doing yard work, bike riding, etc., is fear mongering and counterproductive, as fresh air and sunshine are necessary for good health.

Some people have a medical reason for not wearing a mask. I have never heard anyone say, "I won't get it", and I wouldn't assume they think that because of a yard sign.

Sylvia Wright

Moline

