Anniversaries are celebrations of enduring events.
Forty-five years of running and walking the streets of Davenport, Iowa, the last Saturday in July is certainly a testament to the enduring spirit and pride of our community.
On behalf of the Bix 7 Committee, thank you to all who made this anniversary possible. If you ran or walked, volunteered, cheered or sponsored, you played a role in putting our city on the map once again.
I am so proud and thankful to call Davenport my home.
Ed Froehlich
Race Director,
Quad-City Times Bix 7