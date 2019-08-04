{{featured_button_text}}

Anniversaries are celebrations of enduring events.

Forty-five years of running and walking the streets of Davenport, Iowa, the last Saturday in July is certainly a testament to the enduring spirit and pride of our community.

On behalf of the Bix 7 Committee, thank you to all who made this anniversary possible. If you ran or walked, volunteered, cheered or sponsored, you played a role in putting our city on the map once again.

I am so proud and thankful to call Davenport my home.

Ed Froehlich

Race Director,

Quad-City Times Bix 7

