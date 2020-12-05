Letter: Proud of our community

As a senior at Assumption High School, our English teacher, Mrs. Luton, requires her classes to write a letter to the editor to experience writing a business letter. While I was brainstorming ideas on what to write, I thought about how the past 11 months have affected every person living in our community. When turning on the TV or even looking at the phone, negative news is all around us. Whether this is COVID-19 case numbers or even just crimes, it is hard to see the positives; however, after a year like 2020, I am more thankful than ever for the people within our community.

When making our New Year’s resolutions for 2020, I do not think that any of us assumed we were going to be stuck in quarantine for two months; however, I believe it has brought the community together in more ways than we would think. In the Quad Cities, we are fortunate enough to have various hospitals filled with health care workers doing all that they can on the front lines to stop the spread of the coronavirus. We have police officers working hard every day to protect our community. We have many organizations helping to shelter and feed the homeless. I could not be more proud or thankful for the people within our community.