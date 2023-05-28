Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It is with great pride that I read the remarks by Sen. Anderson in May 25 Dispatch-Argus stating bluntly what his reaction would be if a guy would walk into a bathroom occupied by his daughter!

His fatherly words were an echo of how many of us feel about this subject! I support him 100% in his efforts to protect his family! This projected encroachment on the privacy of our children and family has to stop!

The God given rights and freedoms we have grown to expect need to be honored and protected! I know Sen. Anderson to be a person of unquestionable Christian character and the kind of representation I would expect in Springfield and beyond! The Chicago Tribune Editorial might expect similar action if they insist that our children be exposed to this type of activities! God is on our side in this dispute!

Bill Long

Rock Island