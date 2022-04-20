 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Proud of students

Letters logo

The Rockridge High School Honor Society gathered and delivered food to the Rockridge Community Food Pantry recently. We had a distribution earlier in the month, and this helped us replenish our shelves. They were gracious enough to help us sort it.

When we did our distribution, several students from Mrs. Neece’s class helped to load the boxes for us.

What a blessing these high school students have been to us. We are so proud of these students who are so willing to help out in the community.

Shirley and Dewey Flemming

Andalusia

