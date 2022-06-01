Letter: Proud to be MAGA

These are tough times in America.

It was depressing to watch Joe Biden address the country the night of May 24 as he ignored grieving massacre mourners while angrily rebuking us non-Biden voters for not embracing his political talking points of gun control.

America has become sick at heart. Why are we producing so many angry young men? There seem to be pandemics of mental illness, violence, depression, drug addiction, screen-time addiction…

I was recently asked what it means to be a MAGA man. Make America Great Again was Trump’s campaign slogan in 2015. Although not originally for Trump, I did watch him. I thought what I eventually heard him say was something I could support. I had to decide if he could actually accomplish that which he said he would.

I voted for him. He established deterrence abroad (not exactly peace but there were no wars) with China, North Korea, Russia, Iran, and he established peace accords in the Middle East. He did not continue with or promote nation building. If it hadn’t been for the “shenanigans” of 2020, and Joe Biden, we would have been honorably out of Afghanistan early in 2021.

At home we had the traditional bedrocks of the American system — a stable economy, energy independence, vast surpluses of food, a clean environment, credible law enforcement and criminal justice systems. MAGA people promote this as the direction the country needs to move toward. Again!

John R. Horn

Davenport

