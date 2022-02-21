 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Proud

Letters to the editor

As a parent and grandparent, I have never been so proud to say my children graduated from the Central Dewitt School District. Recently the school initiated a program to "become more transparent as a school district, and have open communication between parents and teachers."

With Covid, our schools have gone to great lengths to continue the educational process. The evolution of remote learning was one of the results of this process. Through remote learning, teachers were able to continue preparing our children for the future during uncertain times. Remote learning also increased the direct involvement of parents in their children's education. I believe this can be very beneficial to a child's education.

There are different ways this cooperation can be achieved, and I fully support the direction the teachers and school board at Central DeWitt have taken. Superintendent Dr. Dan Peterson said it very eloquently: "Our teachers work extremely hard every single day to find new and interesting ways to educate our students. We have the best teachers anywhere. As we continue to connect their expertise with parent communication and support, we will accomplish great things together!" "GO SABERS"

Norlin Mommsen

DeWitt

(Rep. Norlin Mommsen is a state representative from DeWitt.)

