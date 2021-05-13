Letter: Provide justice

Over recent years, there has been increasing violence and shootings in Davenport. The source of violence often comes from hopelessness that leads to nihilism. That hopelessness often comes from generational poverty due to historical and current systemic oppression.

Davenport continues to drain resources and opportunities for the poor. We saw the city defund and dismantle United Neighbors, a community center for the poor. When a school had to be closed, the school board chose to close the school in the poor predominantly African American neighborhood instead of the wealthier white neighborhood.

Despite continuing data that police were profiling African Americans, the city stopped racial profiling studies of police stops. Studies of our schools show that African American students are suspended from school in disproportionately higher numbers compared to white students. The percentage of African American city employees is disproportionately lower compared to whites. The school board, trying to right historical wrongs and to support our community sold the Lincoln School to an organization to create a new community center for the poor. I consider the Lincoln Resource Center an investment for and in our historically marginalized communities.