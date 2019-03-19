As we continue down the path toward the 2020 campaign, we're going to read about the candidates' visits to our area. An article last week (March 15) dedicated one paragraph out of 15 to the issues discussed by Beto O'Rourke, where I believe this should be the main take-away from these stories.
I was disappointed the article stopped short of providing the details of the question-and-answer session to instead let the reader know he took off his sweater. These are the opportunities to let us know where these candidates stand, or if they refuse to take one, on issues we all care about so deeply.
It's more important than ever to provide your readers with the tools and information to make educated decisions about our candidates, rather than vague platitudes and celebrity trivia. Please help us wade through this election cycle so we can be the best participants in our upcoming election.
Laura Bergen
East Moline