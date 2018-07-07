According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), farmers are making less money every year. Farm income is at a 12-year low, and more than half of farms in the United States are operating in the red. Farming is a vital industry in the United States, and when farms suffer, the economy suffers.
Yet despite President Trump's promises to help out rural America, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt seemed intent on enriching oil refineries at farmers' expense by blocking growth in biofuels made from crops. He also refused to deliver on the president's promise to allow retailers to sell higher blends of ethanol over the summer.
Regulations prohibiting drivers from accessing cheaper biofuel blends such as E15 went in to effect June 1st, and continue through September 15.
Being raised in the rural Midwest my whole life, I know farmers are struggling to get by. Gas prices are rising and lower-cost alternatives would go a long way. If Administrator Pruitt did as the president instructed and lifted these pointless restrictions, farmers would be able to sell more ethanol and Americans would reap the rewards.
Rural families and communities should not have to pay the price for Administrator Pruitt's favors to his friends running the refineries. I urge our elected officials to work with both the EPA and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue to put Americans first and lift regulations on E15.
Toni Hallas
Bettendorf
Editor's note: Pruitt announced his resignation on Thursday.