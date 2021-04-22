Letter: Public deserves more answers on Moline political mailers

Hunt Harris has spent decades as a leader in our community, but how he handles the current situation involving the disgusting campaign tactics of the Committee for Better Government will be how he will be remembered by many. His claims that he has nothing to do with the PAC can only be confirmed by either the individuals responsible coming forward or for him to out them himself. Here are the facts as we know them: The initial FOIA request for the incident was filed by Derke Price from Ansel Glink. The mailers were printed at QC Press in Moline. We also know that Hunt Harris is listed as still in control of the PAC and when they filed their quarterly report on March 31st, as required by ISBE law, that Hunt Harris was listed as still running the group. We further know that Karla Steele, from Califf and Harper filed the report and that the Post Office Box that is used by The PAC is owned by Califf and Harper. The only things left to know now are just who is responsible for these disgusting “Chicago-style politics” campaign tactics. We deserve to know