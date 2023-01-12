Letter: Public dollars should be for public schools

Public funding for private tuition and the creation of more charter schools will come at a cost to public schools.

In his book “Schools Cannot Do It Alone,” Jamie Vollmer, former owner of The Great Midwestern Ice Cream Company recalls being asked to speak to public school teachers about how schools should be run more like a business. One teacher asked what Vollmer did when a batch of bad blueberries was delivered to his company. Of course, he didn’t accept them.

The teacher pointed out that the public schools do not have that option. The bad blueberries here are the less advantaged, more challenging students whom private charter schools can refuse. Public schools’ mission is to teach everyone. Siphoning this money for private charter schools only makes that more challenging. Public dollars are for public schools. Stop the funding theft — contact your local and state representatives to support public schools at 515-281-3221.

Bill and Chris Gallin

Davenport