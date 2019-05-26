Ask your state legislators to support Western Illinois University and public higher education and vote for a budget increase and a capital bill before the spring session ends May 31. By visiting https://p2a.co/USSQTFm, your request on behalf of Illinois public higher education will be sent to your legislator(s).
During the Illinois budget impasse, funding for public higher education was significantly reduced. Reinvesting in higher education and predictable funding are imperative so we can continue providing robust educational opportunities. Investing in higher education is an investment in our state's future.
In addition to our outstanding faculty, staff and academic programs, prospective students and their families are influenced by facilities. Upgrading existing buildings and constructing cutting-edge facilities are critical to ensure that higher education remains at the forefront to build a vibrant state economy. Furthermore, a capital plan would create thousands of jobs in our region.
Capital funding is essential. WIU now has a backlog of more than $500 million in necessary repairs, and our Center for the Performing Arts was appropriated in the last capital bill, but funding still needs to be released. There is also the need for other new and updated buildings.
WIU provides an affordable, world-class education. Education transforms lives for the better and is a proven pathway to upward mobility. Appropriate FY20 funding will allow us to continue our mission of educating Illinois' greatest asset: its citizens.
The time is now to ask legislators to invest in Illinois higher education.
Jack Thomas
President
Western Illinois University