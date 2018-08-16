Iowa's public intoxication law criminalizes the action of "being intoxicated or simulate(ing) intoxication in a public place." In other words, an officer under his or her own discretion can legally arrest you without cause in a public setting. The arresting officer is not required to administer a breathalyzer test because "no specific blood alcohol levels are required." One can be legally arrested, fined, and jailed, have a permanent criminal arrest record and be in constant fear of a repeat offense purely at the discretion of an officer.
I was told recently of such a case in Davenport, where someone was busted for walking while intoxicated. So much for worrying about drinking and driving.
James Harder
Davenport